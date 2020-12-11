The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu



The Kardashian-Jenner family have a new project to work on after signing a multi-year content deal with streaming service Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

In a tweet published on Thursday, Kris Jenner revealed the gang have a busy year ahead, writing: “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

The news was announced on Disney’s Investor Day, with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner joining Kris on the project.

At this point, it hasn’t been specified if the move will involve another reality TV show. Disney themselves stated the family will create “global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally.”

Back in September, the family announced Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be ending in 2021 after 20 seasons on screen. At the time, Kim Kardashian gave her thanks to Ryan Seacrest and E! for changing their lives.

She broke the news on Instagram, writing: “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

Kim added: “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

