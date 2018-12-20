The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have confirmed that they’ll no longer be producing content for their apps and have made the difficult decision to close them down completely in 2019.

Kim Kardashian broke the news on her website, revealing that she and sisters Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall have decided to take a step back from the venture but will continue to maintain their presence elsewhere.

"We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” she wrote.

“We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead."

Each application cost $2.99 per subscription, with this sum of money giving users access to exclusive video content, blog posts, and unseen pictures of the Kardashian gang living their best lives.

While Kim and Kylie’s apps were centred around their KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics make-up ranges, Kourtney’s was health-based, and Khloe's gave fans an insight into her HIIT fitness routines.

This comes three months after it was announced that their DASH clothing stores would be closing down. At the time, Kim said in a statement: “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually.

She added: “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on."

So, where are we supposed to watch Kylie’s make-up tutorials now?