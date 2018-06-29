The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam

Another day, a new Kardashian-Jenner drama. What else should we expect?

In a surprising turn of events, the Kardashian-Jenner clan's long-time make-up artist and friend Joyce Bonelli is at the centre of a feud with them after reportedly being fired.

The blonde bombshell has been working with the family for over a decade - way before they were famous - and has featured in their staple E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians many times over the years, as she went on holidays with them and attended both of Kim's weddings.

Now it seems that there is bad blood as all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have unfollowed Bonelli on Instagram (you know that means something big has went down!), while she still follows them.

US Weekly recently reported that "the family doesn’t speak to her anymore" and that "she hasn’t worked for them for months" but none of the sisters commented, leaving us to assume that it was nothing more than silly rumours at the time.

However, Joyce still follows the family and even made an Instagram post for Khloe's 34th birthday just two days ago. Did Khloe reply in the comments? Nope, she did not. Ouch.

While we don't quite know what drama has went down, it doesn't look like Joyce is one to be held down as she has now posted a picture of her wearing an explicitive gown that may well be a message to her ex-BFFs.

"Fuck with me I dare you"... Whew! If that isn't a strong message to put out there, we don't know what is.

We're sure everything will be explained on the new season of KUWTK anyway, so not much longer to wait!

Words: Ross McNeilage

