Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 15:22

While we try and catch up with the constant Ouai product releases from Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ other glam fave Joyce Bonelli has just announced she’s also launching her own cosmetics line.

Sorry bank account, but we’re going to need everything you’ve got.

The MUA to the stars recently told New York magazine all about what we can expect from the release, which is set to touch down some time between September and October 2017. 

BABIESSSSS 👼🏻👼🏻

BABIESSSSS 👼🏻👼🏻

A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on

Joyce explains that it’s “just a few things that I love” and that “it’s the best of the best. I’m not selling a thousand different things."

But it’s been a long time coming, after her first batch had to be scrapped: “In the last few months, we’ve been starting over, which is really exciting. It’s frustrating, but really coming together with each formula. My new manufacturer is in Milan, and I finally found the right chemist.”

RAWR®

RAWR®

A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on

Though the product she’s most excited about is a simple brow gel, which she’s been testing herself during its test phase.

“I’m into legit gluing them in place. It’s clear in color. I’m not trying to add any shimmer or gold. It lasts all day, so that when I touch up my face and rub my brow, it’s still there. It doesn’t look like makeup, but just keeps it where it is supposed to be.” 

We’ll take twenty.

Watch! Celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all yet...

Latest News

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect LGBT+ Rights

Here Are 24 Things You Need To Know About Migos

5 Of Our Favourite Selena Gomez Singles

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Listen: Selena Gomez Releases New Talking Heads-Sampling Single ‘Bad Liar’

Harry Styles Performed An Acoustic Version Of Two Ghosts And We Are Not Okay

Get To Know: J Hus

Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

Bella Hadid Gropes Emily Ratajkowski And It's Left Us Flustered AF

Cheryl’s Ex Jean Bernard Was Just Asked If He Has A Message For Her And It Was Awkward AF

Demi Lovato Is ‘Really Proud’ Of Miley Cyrus For Going Sober

Liam Payne Is LIVID At Cheryl For This One Thing That Happened The First Time They Met

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

You Won't Believe What Stunt Jemma Lucy Has Pulled AGAIN After Getting Major Beef For It Last Time

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

9 Reality Stars Who Are Despo To Become Popstars

More From Kim Kardashian

Style

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Kim Kardashian Aren’t On Speaking Terms Right Now

Style

Kim Kardashian In Striking Transformation After Debuting Bright Pink Hair

Style

Kim Kardashian Is Creating A Beauty Blogger Reality Show And You Could Be On It

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's Post Met Gala After Party Is Everyone Following A Heavy Night Out

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brutally Reviews Kim Kardashian's Unretouched Bum: "It's Gross"

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala 2017.
Style

Met Gala 2017: Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky’s Romance Is Caught On Camera By Super Sleuth Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Will Attend The Met Ball Alone As Kanye Is Staying At Home With The Kids

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s “Unairbrushed Bum” Photos Were Planned ‘Like A Military Operation’

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Unretouched Kim Kardashian Photos: How The Hell Does She Wipe Her Arse?!

Style

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Selfie After Losing 100,000 Instagram Followers

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down As She Opens Up About Paris Robbery In First TV Interview: "I Know It Was Meant To Happen"

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

TV Shows

Who Is Chelsea Barber? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her