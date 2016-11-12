The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

While we try and catch up with the constant Ouai product releases from Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ other glam fave Joyce Bonelli has just announced she’s also launching her own cosmetics line.

Sorry bank account, but we’re going to need everything you’ve got.

The MUA to the stars recently told New York magazine all about what we can expect from the release, which is set to touch down some time between September and October 2017.

BABIESSSSS 👼🏻👼🏻 BABIESSSSS 👼🏻👼🏻 A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:27pm PST

Joyce explains that it’s “just a few things that I love” and that “it’s the best of the best. I’m not selling a thousand different things."

But it’s been a long time coming, after her first batch had to be scrapped: “In the last few months, we’ve been starting over, which is really exciting. It’s frustrating, but really coming together with each formula. My new manufacturer is in Milan, and I finally found the right chemist.”

RAWR® RAWR® A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Though the product she’s most excited about is a simple brow gel, which she’s been testing herself during its test phase.

“I’m into legit gluing them in place. It’s clear in color. I’m not trying to add any shimmer or gold. It lasts all day, so that when I touch up my face and rub my brow, it’s still there. It doesn’t look like makeup, but just keeps it where it is supposed to be.”

We’ll take twenty.

