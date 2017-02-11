Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 16:39

The Kardashians are the pinnacle of make up perfection, so we’re always down for getting our hands on anything that might make our faces look just as flawless. 

I know you still want that old shit we love 💸 Hahah this pic will always be a fav! #kimkardashian #iLOVEthisface #panicfortheglam #tutorials🍾 #makeupbyjoyce

The news that one of their go-to make up artists is working on a range of make up is basically just too much excitement. 

Joyce Bonelli, who’s worked with the Kardashians and Jenners for years, will launch her debut line in the autumn, so we’ve got a while to wait. Sounds like it’s gonna be worth it though. 

N A T U R A L G L A M @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @jenatkinhair #KIMKARDASHIAN #khloekardashian #makeupbyjoyce #jenatkin #keepingupwiththekardashians #MAKEUP

“It’s to bring out each person’s natural beauty and accentuate that. It’s the best of the best,” Joyce has told The Cut. 

“I’m not selling a thousand different things, it’s just a few things that I love. I’m excited. It’s really perfect.”

We’ll take one of everything please. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The 7 saddest reality TV show exits ever! 

Latest News

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Charlie Hunnam

Watch Charlie Hunnam Play A Revealing Game Of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

More From Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up
Style

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Style

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Kim Kardashian Aren’t On Speaking Terms Right Now

Style

Kim Kardashian In Striking Transformation After Debuting Bright Pink Hair

Style

Kim Kardashian Is Creating A Beauty Blogger Reality Show And You Could Be On It

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's Post Met Gala After Party Is Everyone Following A Heavy Night Out

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brutally Reviews Kim Kardashian's Unretouched Bum: "It's Gross"

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala 2017.
Style

Met Gala 2017: Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky’s Romance Is Caught On Camera By Super Sleuth Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Will Attend The Met Ball Alone As Kanye Is Staying At Home With The Kids

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s “Unairbrushed Bum” Photos Were Planned ‘Like A Military Operation’

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Unretouched Kim Kardashian Photos: How The Hell Does She Wipe Her Arse?!

Style

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Selfie After Losing 100,000 Instagram Followers

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann