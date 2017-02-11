The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

The Kardashians are the pinnacle of make up perfection, so we’re always down for getting our hands on anything that might make our faces look just as flawless.

The news that one of their go-to make up artists is working on a range of make up is basically just too much excitement.

Joyce Bonelli, who’s worked with the Kardashians and Jenners for years, will launch her debut line in the autumn, so we’ve got a while to wait. Sounds like it’s gonna be worth it though.

“It’s to bring out each person’s natural beauty and accentuate that. It’s the best of the best,” Joyce has told The Cut.

“I’m not selling a thousand different things, it’s just a few things that I love. I’m excited. It’s really perfect.”

We’ll take one of everything please.

Words: Olivia Cooke

