The Kardashians Set To Go To Court To Challenge Blac Chyna’s Recent Lawsuit

The Kardashian family are asking for a judge to dismiss Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them in which she alleged they were responsible for the cancellation of her and Rob Kardashian’s E! series.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian’s attorney’s have filed for a “demurrer” – arguing that Blac Chyna’s restraining order against Rob put paid to the hopes of Rob & Chyna ever being recommissioned.

According to PEOPLE, the documents were filed on December 21st and cite Chyna’s restraining order – which prevented Rob from contacting her “either directly or indirectly, in any way” – as the real reason the 2016 show was binned.

The document allegedly reads: “Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed.”

Chyna’s initial complaint named the entire Kardashian-Jenner family as accessories in allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her, but soon amended the charges to pertain to only Kris, Kim, and Rob.

The filing claims that Kris Jenner and Kim have a court date on January 18th to present their side of the case, while Blac’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has declared: “We are confident that we will prevail in court.”