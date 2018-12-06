Kim Kardashian

The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled

It sounds like the tradition is over.

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 10:29

Kim Kardashian has revealed that fans definitely won’t be getting a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card in 2018 after last year’s drama proved too stressful for the family to ever repeat.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast have made it a tradition to take part in an annual photoshoot in honour of the festive season; but it sounds like Kris Jenner can no longer be bothered to rally up her growing team of children and grandchildren.

Twitter

During an interview with E! News at her KKW Beauty pop-up shop, Kim said: “I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f--k us over. That was so dramatic."

For anyone who missed it, 2017’s offering saw the mum of three describing sister Kourtney as being “the least interesting to look at” – comments which she later clarified to mean that she’s “the most boring.”

Hinting that the logistics of the shoot are proving impossible to organise, Kim added: "Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids'."

This hasn’t come as a surprise to fans, with Kim previously acknowledging that the card may be a thing of the past. 

Twitter

When a fan wrote in November: “I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year. I’ll be cool with a West family one tho!” she replied: “Wow reading my mind.”

All good things come to an end. 

