The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most

Khloe Kardashian has revealed which sister she thinks her parenting style will be most like and it sounds like Kim Kardashian should be expecting a few phone calls in the coming months.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed on her app and website that she can see herself being a “Kimberly” kind of mum – which supports claims that she’s already been asking her sister for advice.

An insider previously told People: “She [Khloe] agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s. [Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom.”

Kim has often discussed how she balances family life with her KKW empire, revealing that she ditches her phone to spend quality time with her children.

Taylor Hill/Getty

“Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager. I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super present.”

Even though Khlo is receptive to guidance from her sister, she still wants to learn bulk of motherhood on the job: “Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.

The source added: “She also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in.”

Fair enough.