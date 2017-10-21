Kim Kardashian

There’s Been A Break In At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Home

Thankfully the thief actually failed to get in their house

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 17:51

We are so feeling for Kim Kardashian right now. A year after she was held at gunpoint and robbed in a Paris hotel room, she has been targeted by a thief once again.

Police have confirmed that someone has attempted to break in to Kim and Kanye’s Bel Air mansion. Luckily the lowlife in question actually failed to get into Kim and Kanye’s home, but they did ransack three cars on the couple’s property, and they also took an iPhone belonging to a member of the couple’s staff, TMZ reports.

Kim has been open in the past about the trauma of being robbed in Paris, “Automatically, your stomach drops, it's a feeling you just can't describe. I said a prayer, I said I know I'm going to heaven, I hope my kids and my husband are OK,” she said on Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show.

“It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyse it, it could have been worse,” she added.

We really hope Kim is doing OK after this latest break in. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! Gary Beadle shows his son’s face with amazing 3D baby scan 

 

