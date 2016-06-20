Kim Kardashian

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Wowsa...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 12:25

The Kardashians are rich. Not, like, they-have-a-few-million-in-the-bank-rich but actually eye-wateringly wealthy. They are worth a crazy money as a family with their family businesses spanning back a decade. 

So how did they make all that dough? Well these insane amounts of cash might give you some idea…

$250k - Khloe and Kourtney’s Insta posts

#ad Watching my baby play and sipping on my favorite @proteinworld 😋 I take this meal replacement Slender Blend wherever I go!!! Step up to the 30 Day Challenge and get fitter mentally and physically 💪🏼 #ProteinWorld #PW30DayChallenge #PWCOLLAB

The sisters are able to command a quarter of a million dollars for just one Insta post. Khloe has promoted Portein World and Waist Trainers while Kourt has written about Manuka Honey.

$400k – Kendall and Kylie’s Insta posts

Enjoying my @fitteawraps 💪🏼 they're keeping my tummy toned & lean as it gets closer to summer ☀️ @fitteawraps #ad

Since they have a combined following of 183 million, Kendall and Kylie ask for almost as much as their big sister Kim. But according to sources, all the sisters turn down a lot and only advertise things they actually like. It’s all about the brand baby.

$500k – Kim’s Insta posts

#ad New obsession @sugarbearhair 🐻 I have two of these a day as part of my hair care routine. They are delish! #sugarbearhair #sp

The star of the family, Kim, rakes in half a million for promoting hair pills and selfie lights, God, the dream.

$1m - Kylie’s Puma endorsement

Game that will never be tamed. @kyliejenner

Game that will never be tamed. @kyliejenner

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on

In 2016 Kylie was rumoured to have been offered a million dollar deal to be the face of Puma which caused some major beef with her bother-in-law Kanye West. The Yeezy designer took to Twitter to bash the brand, writing: “Puma we gone give you your measly million dollars back!!! Never try to divide the family!!!'” Days later it was confirmed that she had taken the deal. Yikes.

$1m - Kendall's Estee Lauder campaign

it's that time of year again ❤️🎄✨ #Estee_Model @esteelauder

it's that time of year again ❤️🎄✨ #Estee_Model @esteelauder

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall was also offered a million to be the face of makeup brand Estee Lauder in 2016. She appears at their events, puts out social media posts and promotes their products wherever she can.

$1m on the first day - Good American clothing line

Okay squad!! We heard you!! This Thursday we are launching @goodamerican GOODIES…a collection of graphic tees, bold accessories and more—starting from $15! Perfect for all day wear and holiday gifts—as always, available in a full and inclusive size range! Thursday 10.19 at 9am PT on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican P.S. how hot are these two gorgeous girls!?? 😍😍

Khloe’s jeans company hit the one mil mark on its first day of sales. Since then the brand has expanded to more than jeans, selling sweatpants, skirts and shorts. 

$2.2m - Kim's wedding to Kris Humphries 

After her 2011 wedding to Kris, her divorce documents were leaked showing that she had been paid $1m from E! to show the special and $1.2m from People magazine to show the photos. WOAH. The whole wedding was said to make over $20m in sponsorships.

£3.2m – I Am Cait

I Am Cait | Caitlyn Jenner Gets Asked Out on a Date! | E!

After Caitlyn Jenner’s transition was made public, she raked in over three million to document her journey for E!.

$4.3m a year - Keeping Up With The Kardashians

KUWTK | Keep It Kardashian: Back to the Start | E!

It’s thought that each of the sisters and Kris Jenner make over four million each year from filming their hit reality show.  The show gets millions of viewers and it's E!'s highest rated programme.  But does KJ get 10% of their paychecks? Boss.

$14.4 million - KKW Beauty on first day

Using @kkwbeauty Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in Medium kkwbeauty.com

Using @kkwbeauty Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in Medium kkwbeauty.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

If, like us, you bought one of Kim’s contour kits when they were first released, you helped her to make millions on the first day of sales. $14.4million to be exact.

$85m - Life Of Kylie

Kylie Jenner Tries on Versace Dress for 2017 Met Gala | Life of Kylie | E!

E! reportedly paid the Kardashian family a whopping $85m to feature Kylie in an eight part spin-off showing the youngest sister running her business, talking about her love life and hanging out with her BFF Jordyn.

$150m – KUWTK deal

E!

According to The Blast, the family has signed a deal with E! for an additional five seasons of the show. And it equates as about $30m per season.  

$160m - Kim Kardashian Hollywood game

Kimmy launched her app in 2014 and racked up over $70m in 2014 and 2015 for her app. Kim is thought to receive about 40% of the final earnings. 

$420m - Kylie Cosmetics

3 New Mattes Launch TODAY at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics 🎀🖤 MINK • PENELOPE • BUBBLE

Kylie is the kween when it comes to making that dollar and is thought to be on her way to being a billionaire by the time she is 25. Kris Jenner told WWD that her cosmetics company raked in over 400 million since it’s launch, 18 months ago. Plus her birthday collection made $10m in one day. And like Kim, Kylie recieves a percentage of those earnings. So rich. 

