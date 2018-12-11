Kim Kardashian

This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use

It didn't go down well.

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 10:13

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kris Jenner reacted to hearing that she’d experimented with ecstasy. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed earlier this month that she’d been under the influence of the drug during her first marriage to Damon Thomas and while filming her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.

Getty

In a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, the 38-year-old admitted: “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.

"Absolutely [I was high]", she went on. "Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

Getty

During an interview on Busy Tonight, Kim revealed that it was her mum’s reaction that prompted her to never take the drug again: “I would tell my mum everything, we always had such a close relationship," she began. 

"So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, mum, I did ecstasy last night'....She was sitting on top of the washing machine [….] and she was like, 'You, one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!' Like, she was so upset."

Getty

It was only when Kris voiced her fears that she would become a “crazy drug addict” that Kim decided to stop for good: "I just was like, 'You know what? She’s so right, I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again."

 

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!

More From Kim Kardashian

This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci.
Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney The “Most Boring” Kardashian
Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians.
Blac Chyna Is Taking The Kardashians To Court Over 'Loss Of Earnings'
Are The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Faking Their Feelings For Tristan Thompson?
Kim Kardashian wild child
Kim Kardashian Admits She Was On Ecstasy During Sex Tape And First Wedding
North West Did Kim Kardashian’s Make Up And Proved She’s A MUA In The Making
Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 Tiffany &amp; Co. Blue Book Gala.
5 Celebs Who Dated Their Ex's Lookalikes
The Kardashians celebrate Thanksgiving.
Inside The Kardashians' Lavish Thanksgiving
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West *Really* Feels About Her Sexy Instagram Posts
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Doesn’t Know Much About Donald Trump’s Politics
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin And More Celebs Who Pulled Off Huge Romantic Gestures

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?