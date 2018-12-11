This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kris Jenner reacted to hearing that she’d experimented with ecstasy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed earlier this month that she’d been under the influence of the drug during her first marriage to Damon Thomas and while filming her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.

In a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, the 38-year-old admitted: “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.

"Absolutely [I was high]", she went on. "Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

During an interview on Busy Tonight, Kim revealed that it was her mum’s reaction that prompted her to never take the drug again: “I would tell my mum everything, we always had such a close relationship," she began.

"So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, mum, I did ecstasy last night'....She was sitting on top of the washing machine [….] and she was like, 'You, one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!' Like, she was so upset."

It was only when Kris voiced her fears that she would become a “crazy drug addict” that Kim decided to stop for good: "I just was like, 'You know what? She’s so right, I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again."