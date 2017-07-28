Kim Kardashian

This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post

Just incase anyone needed further proof that they’ve gone down the wrong career line, a report has surfaced claiming that Kim Kardashian earns a colossal amount of money per Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might’ve faced a bit of backlash in the past for the brand she’s chosen to support (we’re looking at you, appetite supressing lollipops) but it looks like she’s well-compensated for the drama. 

Taylor Hill/Getty

According to a recent report from a medical journalism website called STAT, the 37-year-old earned a pretty penny back in 2015 for endorsing a morning sickness pill in conjunction with company Duchesnay USA.

The contract obtained by the site supposedly proves that one post promoting the product earned her a casual $500,000, which – as Cosmopolitan points out – is even more than the president’s yearly salary.

#Ad #DYK 4 million babies are born each year in the US. That means a lot of my US followers are mommies2B who could have morning sickness like I did! I want to share what helped me: Diclegis® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness when diet & lifestyle changes fail. My doctor assured me that it’s safe & effective for mom & baby. It’s also easy to recognize - it has the cutest pregnant lady on it! #DontSufferinSilence you’re not alone! If you have morning sickness, ask your healthcare provider if #Diclegis is right for you. The most common side effect of Diclegis is drowsiness. Diclegis.com US Residents Only Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Don’t take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Don’t drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis. Additional safety information can be found at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It probably isn’t a surprise to anyone that Kim has the potential to earn a lot of extra money flogging products to her 114 million followers but this sum has still surpassed a lot of people’s expectations.

It’s worth mentioning that some drama did fall out following the promotion, with the Food and Drug Administration pointing out in a letter to the company that the post should have mentioned the risks and side-effects of taking the pill.

This all comes on the back of reports that sister Kylie Jenner is set to pass Mark Zuckerberg as being the youngest ever self-made billionaire. Just don’t ask the internet for their thoughts on the term "self-made" or we'll be here all day.

 

 

 

 

 

