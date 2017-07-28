This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post

Just incase anyone needed further proof that they’ve gone down the wrong career line, a report has surfaced claiming that Kim Kardashian earns a colossal amount of money per Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might’ve faced a bit of backlash in the past for the brand she’s chosen to support (we’re looking at you, appetite supressing lollipops) but it looks like she’s well-compensated for the drama.

According to a recent report from a medical journalism website called STAT, the 37-year-old earned a pretty penny back in 2015 for endorsing a morning sickness pill in conjunction with company Duchesnay USA.

The contract obtained by the site supposedly proves that one post promoting the product earned her a casual $500,000, which – as Cosmopolitan points out – is even more than the president’s yearly salary.

It probably isn’t a surprise to anyone that Kim has the potential to earn a lot of extra money flogging products to her 114 million followers but this sum has still surpassed a lot of people’s expectations.

It’s worth mentioning that some drama did fall out following the promotion, with the Food and Drug Administration pointing out in a letter to the company that the post should have mentioned the risks and side-effects of taking the pill.

This all comes on the back of reports that sister Kylie Jenner is set to pass Mark Zuckerberg as being the youngest ever self-made billionaire. Just don’t ask the internet for their thoughts on the term "self-made" or we'll be here all day.