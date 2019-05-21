Kim Kardashian

Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?

This is... unexpected

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 10:19


Kim Kardashian has dropped fast food chain ‘Jack In The Box’ in hot water after publicly announcing that she has a “serious complaint” regarding one of the company’s establishments.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to air her problems with the restaurant and asked a member of their social-media team to speak to her in private.

Getty

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won't fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she said.

In a follow-up tweet, the 38-year-old explained: “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it's something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

People on social-media were having a field day trying to piece together what the issue really was, with some people calling it the ultimate ‘Can I speak to your manager?’ power move.

Tumblr

Within 30 minutes, someone from Jack In The Box tweeted back saying: “Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”

The drama was soon dealt with in private, with Kim later responding: “Thank you @JackBox for the quick response and handling the situation!”

This is a case for the FBI.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Madison Beer
Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Lil Halima - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Lil Halima’s Extraterrestrial Performance Of ‘Take Me To Your Planet’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split

More From Kim Kardashian

Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Is In Labour With Their Fourth Child
Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?
Kim Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Inside Her CBD Themed Baby Shower
North West Threw The Cutest Tantrum Over Kim Kardashian’s Snakeskin Boots
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time
Kim Kardashian’s BFF Slams Claims She Flirted With Kris Humphries At Coachella

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Madison Beer
Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway