Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
This is... unexpected
Kim Kardashian has dropped fast food chain ‘Jack In The Box’ in hot water after publicly announcing that she has a “serious complaint” regarding one of the company’s establishments.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to air her problems with the restaurant and asked a member of their social-media team to speak to her in private.
“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won't fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she said.
In a follow-up tweet, the 38-year-old explained: “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it's something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”
People on social-media were having a field day trying to piece together what the issue really was, with some people calling it the ultimate ‘Can I speak to your manager?’ power move.
Within 30 minutes, someone from Jack In The Box tweeted back saying: “Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”
The drama was soon dealt with in private, with Kim later responding: “Thank you @JackBox for the quick response and handling the situation!”
This is a case for the FBI.