Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram is getting her into trouble once again as she has been slammed for body shaming.

As she teased a new product from her KKW Beauty line on Instagram and Twitter, she asked fans: “My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 6.21.19. Can you guys guess what is it is?”

Getty Images

While fans are guessing that the product is a self-tanner or ‘shape wear’ - essentially her own brand of Spanx - the wording of the teaser has upset quite a lot of people.

One fan responded to the statement by saying: “Kim Kardashian is minting money by playing with people's insecurities and we're allowing it huh? Body perfecting secret? Really?“

Another called out the beauty mogul for using the term “body perfecting” while having access to beauty treatments that would cost three months rent to the average person.

“Kim k really has a “body perfecting secret” like if she ain’t spend thousands of dollars on plastic surgery on every inch of her body,” they tweeted.

Getty Images

Kim has denied the use of plastic surgery many times in the past, explaining that her changing looks is the largely the result of make-up. Although, she has also admitted to using botox and fillers in the past.

The reality star is yet to respond to the criticism but hopefully she will shed some more light on the situation as the products are revealed.