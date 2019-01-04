6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year

We've already told you all about the best games coming to a console/PC near you in 2019, but did you know next year will also see the next instalments of loads of our fave games, too?

Here are just some of the sequels scheduled to release in the next 12 months… plus a couple of upcoming games that we really, really hope will finally come out in 2019!

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us wasn't just one of the best zombie games ever made; it was one of the best games ever made, period. From the people behind the Uncharted series, Naughty Dog, the team took everything they'd learned about crafting Nathan Drake's incredible world and realistic dialogue and brought Joel and Ellie to life with it. Everything we've seen about Ellie's new adventure to date shows the team still knows how to create believable characters and intriguing stories… and it gets bonus points for being super LGBTQIA friendly, too!

Sony

Even if you don't know much about this bizarre-but-beautiful mashup of all things Final Fantasy and Disney, brace yourself: Kingdom Hearts 3 is going to blow our minds. Yes, the series is a little complicated and yes, we still can't quite get used to the magic of seeing our favourite PIXAR characters buddying up with our fave Final Fantasy pals, but as we already know that Donald, Goofy, and Sora are back, complete with guest appearances from some of Disney's most treasured movies, including our favs from Tangled and Frozen, we cannot wait to get started.

Square Enix

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Easily one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels of all time, never mind just 2019, we are oh-so-ready to jump back into the world of Beyond Good and Evil. Fifteen years in the making, this action-adventure game takes us not back to Jade's original tale but instead revisits events a whole generation before her adventures. Expect it to be stuffed with new stories and a huge open-world ripe for exploration. And yes… we know Ubisoft hasn't yet confirmed that this is definitely coming in 2019. But OMG, we want it to!

Ubisoft

The Division 2

While admittedly it took a little while to get the content and stability sorted, if you spent even a little time in Ubisoft's post-apocalyptic take on New York City, you'll know as well as we do just how incredible The Division was. This time we shouldn't run out of things to do, either; taking place in Washington DC, The Division 2 plans to build on everything that made the original game so enjoyable, promising a packed and polished experience from the off for all of us, no matter your platform of choice. See you in The Dark Zone!

Ubisoft

Rage 2

Rage was one of the first contemporary shooters that wanted us explore the world, not just shoot stuff in it, and while it's muted sandy colours and post-apocalyptic world lacked a little originality and energy, it remains one of last-gen's truly underrated shooters. Well, now the series is back, bigger and bolder and brighter than ever, stuffed with colour and humour. Thanks to id Software's oh-so-enjoyable shooting mechanics and Avalanches' incredible world-building, we reckon this is going to be one of 2019's games to watch.

Bethesda

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you spent even a few moments with Ori and the Blind Forest, it should come as no surprise that a sequel is on its way. Considered by many as one of the finest games ever made, Ori was simply stunning, offering Metroidvania platforming and a gorgeous tale to match it, too. We simply cannot wait to spend time with its sequel next year (although we really, really hope there's no spiders in this one…).

Moon Studios

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx