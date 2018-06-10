Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 Finally Has a Release Date and We Cannot Wait

Though it's been delayed, a firm release date has now been confirmed.

Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 10:21

Kingdom Hearts 3 will release on January 29, 2019.

Though we're still a day away from Square Enix's E3 2018 presentation, the news was confirmed via a tweet on Square's official Kingdom Hearts a few hours ago.

Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts 3 will release January 29, 2019 / Square Enix

This means the vague "late 2018" release window we'd been previously given for the Disney/Final Fantasy mashup game has now slipped until after Christmas. 

"Kingdom Hearts III will be releasing on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on January 29, 2019!" the tweet said.

"We’ve announced the release day for Kingdom Hearts III ahead of E3 at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour," a follow up tweet explained. "I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned. Please look forward to other information, including a few trailers at E3. Thank you - Nomura."

Hopefully we'll see a little bit more of the game in action during Square Enix's E3 show tomorrow at 6pm UK time. For all the latest and greatest E3 news, stay with MTV - we've got you covered!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

