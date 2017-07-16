Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Here's your first look at Kingdom Hearts 3's new Toy Story world.

Rebecca May
Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 00:13

Get a proper look at the hotly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3 with these new pics of Toy Story, Hercules, Tangled and more in the game!

Square Enix

The new Toy Story world for the Disney crossover RPG was just revealed at huge Disney fan event D23 in California, where we got a first look at the gameplay, that will see Kingdom Hearts hero Sora meet Woody, Buzz and co in the first ever Pixar movie to enter the Kingdom Hearts universe,

It joins the Disney worlds we already knew would be in the game: Tangled and Big Hero Six.

Its also been revealed that the threequel will arrive in 2018. Here are 29 pics that will make any Disney fan HYPED... 

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

  • Square Enix
    1 of 30
  • Square Enix
    2 of 30
  • Square Enix
    3 of 30
  • Square Enix
    4 of 30
  • Square Enix
    5 of 30
  • Square Enix
    6 of 30
  • Square Enix
    7 of 30
  • Square Enix
    8 of 30
  • Square Enix
    9 of 30
  • Square Enix
    10 of 30
  • Square Enix
    11 of 30
  • Square Enix
    12 of 30
  • Square Enix
    13 of 30
  • Square Enix
    14 of 30
  • Square Enix
    15 of 30
  • Square Enix
    16 of 30
  • Square Enix
    17 of 30
  • Square Enix
    18 of 30
  • Square Enix
    19 of 30
  • Square Enix
    20 of 30
  • Square Enix
    21 of 30
  • Square Enix
    22 of 30
  • Square Enix
    23 of 30
  • Square Enix
    24 of 30
  • Square Enix
    25 of 30
  • Square Enix
    26 of 30
  • Square Enix
    27 of 30
  • Square Enix
    28 of 30
  • Square Enix
    29 of 30
  • Square Enix
    30 of 30

 

 

Latest News

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Aladdin

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

This Is The Age When You’re Considered Too Old To Go Clubbing

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

More From Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Life

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Aladdin
Movies

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5