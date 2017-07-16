29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF
Here's your first look at Kingdom Hearts 3's new Toy Story world.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 00:13
Get a proper look at the hotly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3 with these new pics of Toy Story, Hercules, Tangled and more in the game!
The new Toy Story world for the Disney crossover RPG was just revealed at huge Disney fan event D23 in California, where we got a first look at the gameplay, that will see Kingdom Hearts hero Sora meet Woody, Buzz and co in the first ever Pixar movie to enter the Kingdom Hearts universe,
It joins the Disney worlds we already knew would be in the game: Tangled and Big Hero Six.
Its also been revealed that the threequel will arrive in 2018. Here are 29 pics that will make any Disney fan HYPED...
Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!
