This Pixar Fave Has Just Appeared In Kingdom Hearts Union X & It's The Best Disney Mash Up Yet

Toy Story is coming to Kingdom Hearts Union X.

Kingdom Hearts Union X is the latest mobile addition to Square Enix's much loved Kingdom Hearts series, the ultimate mash-up franchise that unites everything we love about Final Fantasy and Disney.

Toy Story is coming to Kingdom Hearts Union X / Square Enix

From now until the end of the month, there'll be a little sprinkle of Pixar coming to Union X, as a range of limited edition Toy Story character medals - including Woody and Buzz - come to the game.

The limited-time goodies are to celebrate the opening of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida.

Players can earn multiple 'Jessie & Rex & Hamm' Medals by completing objectives in a series of special quests, whereas Woody and Buzz are available as powerful new medals.

Kingdom Hearts Union X is available now as free to play on the App Store and Google Play. There are in-app purchases, though, so be careful and get the bill payer's permissions before downloading anything extra!

Meanwhile, the next instalment of the main franchise series - Kingdom Hearts 3 - will be releasing on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on January 29, 2019.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx