This Pixar Fave Has Just Appeared In Kingdom Hearts Union X & It's The Best Disney Mash Up Yet
Here's everything you need to know about the new event in the Kingdom Hearts game for mobile.
Toy Story is coming to Kingdom Hearts Union X.
Kingdom Hearts Union X is the latest mobile addition to Square Enix's much loved Kingdom Hearts series, the ultimate mash-up franchise that unites everything we love about Final Fantasy and Disney.
From now until the end of the month, there'll be a little sprinkle of Pixar coming to Union X, as a range of limited edition Toy Story character medals - including Woody and Buzz - come to the game.
The limited-time goodies are to celebrate the opening of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida.
Players can earn multiple 'Jessie & Rex & Hamm' Medals by completing objectives in a series of special quests, whereas Woody and Buzz are available as powerful new medals.
Kingdom Hearts Union X is available now as free to play on the App Store and Google Play. There are in-app purchases, though, so be careful and get the bill payer's permissions before downloading anything extra!
Meanwhile, the next instalment of the main franchise series - Kingdom Hearts 3 - will be releasing on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on January 29, 2019.
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx