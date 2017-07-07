Kings Of Leon

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

They didn’t Waste a Moment winning us over...

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 15:12

1. They’re Bigger, Better, Faster, Stronger

18 years after forming, Kings of Leon are showing no signs of slowing down, and it was impressive to see them attacking old songs with the same energy as they always have. Drummer Nathan still chews and pops bubble-gum as he plays, guitarist Matt’s solos are as slick as ever, Jared’s base-face was on point, and Caleb’s high-notes were as powerful as they’ve always been. Practise makes perfect!

2. Their Old Material Stands The Test Of Time

The crowd loved Kings of Leon’s recent singles ‘Reverend’ and ‘Waste a Moment’, but we were also treated to some KOL classics. ‘Slow Night, So Long’, ‘The Bucket’ and ‘King of the Rodeo’ were all on the set list, along with fan favourites they hardly ever play like ‘Milk’ and ‘Talihina Sky’. An amazing line-up for old and new fans alike!

3. They Don’t Need A Lot Of Production To Put On A Good Show 

The Kings treated us to acoustic performances, proving that they don’t need any fancy production. For a section of the set, a red curtain dropped, leaving Caleb alone with an acoustic guitar for a gentle rendition of ‘Walls’. He was soon joined by the rest of the band for acoustic versions of ‘Milk’ and ‘Talihina Sky’, so we were left to enjoy the music in its purest form.

Getty Images

4. When They Do Use Fancy Production, They Do it Well

Apart from the acoustic section, each song had different visuals on the huge British Summer Time screens, and the theme of these varied for each album’s tracks. During ‘Mary’ from Come Around Sundown, for example, sunset-coloured palm trees reminiscent of the album cover back dropped the song. Tracks from latest album WALLS were accompanied by bright coloured screens with women having a thumb war projected on to them. Every graphic was different, and they all looked really impressive!

5. They Love London!

Caleb let the crowd know how happy they were to be back in London, because we know how to party!  Throughout the night they complimented the crowd on our volume and enthusiasm, claiming it’s always fun to perform here. A highlight of the set list was ‘Fans’, a track they have always dedicated to our city, and they promised to come back very soon. We’re going to hold them to that.

By Katie Giff

CHECK OUT ALL OF THIS WEEK'S NEW MUSIC RELEASES:

Latest News

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, Liam Payne, Jennifer Lopez and more...

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

More From Kings Of Leon

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Kings Of Leon

WALLS

Kings Of Leon

Reverend

Music

Little Mix, Stormzy And Kings Of Leon To Play Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017

Kings Of Leon

Find Me

Kings Of Leon

Waste A Moment (Live At The 2016 MTV EMA)

Kings Of Leon

Waste A Moment (Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam 2016)

Kings Of Leon - WALLS Press Shot
Music

Glastonbury, It’s A No: Kings Of Leon To Play UK Festival Exclusive Show At BST Hyde Park 2017

Kings Of Leon

Waste A Moment (Live At The 2016 EMAs)

Music

What You Missed In Music This Week: Gaga Carpool Karaoke, Spotify's 25 Under 25 & ALL The MTV EMA Announcements

Kings Of Leon - WALLS Press Shot
Music

Kings Of Leon Will Headline MTV World Stage In Rotterdam Ahead Of An EMA Performance Too!

Music

What You (May Have) Missed In Music News This Week: New Eminem, Little Mix & Kings of Leon

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies