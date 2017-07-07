Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

1. They’re Bigger, Better, Faster, Stronger

18 years after forming, Kings of Leon are showing no signs of slowing down, and it was impressive to see them attacking old songs with the same energy as they always have. Drummer Nathan still chews and pops bubble-gum as he plays, guitarist Matt’s solos are as slick as ever, Jared’s base-face was on point, and Caleb’s high-notes were as powerful as they’ve always been. Practise makes perfect!

2. Their Old Material Stands The Test Of Time

The crowd loved Kings of Leon’s recent singles ‘Reverend’ and ‘Waste a Moment’, but we were also treated to some KOL classics. ‘Slow Night, So Long’, ‘The Bucket’ and ‘King of the Rodeo’ were all on the set list, along with fan favourites they hardly ever play like ‘Milk’ and ‘Talihina Sky’. An amazing line-up for old and new fans alike!

3. They Don’t Need A Lot Of Production To Put On A Good Show

The Kings treated us to acoustic performances, proving that they don’t need any fancy production. For a section of the set, a red curtain dropped, leaving Caleb alone with an acoustic guitar for a gentle rendition of ‘Walls’. He was soon joined by the rest of the band for acoustic versions of ‘Milk’ and ‘Talihina Sky’, so we were left to enjoy the music in its purest form.

Getty Images

4. When They Do Use Fancy Production, They Do it Well

Apart from the acoustic section, each song had different visuals on the huge British Summer Time screens, and the theme of these varied for each album’s tracks. During ‘Mary’ from Come Around Sundown, for example, sunset-coloured palm trees reminiscent of the album cover back dropped the song. Tracks from latest album WALLS were accompanied by bright coloured screens with women having a thumb war projected on to them. Every graphic was different, and they all looked really impressive!

5. They Love London!

Caleb let the crowd know how happy they were to be back in London, because we know how to party! Throughout the night they complimented the crowd on our volume and enthusiasm, claiming it’s always fun to perform here. A highlight of the set list was ‘Fans’, a track they have always dedicated to our city, and they promised to come back very soon. We’re going to hold them to that.

By Katie Giff

CHECK OUT ALL OF THIS WEEK'S NEW MUSIC RELEASES: