Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - 09:53


KJ Apa has just sent Riverdale fans into meltdown after posting an image of himself kissing a French model called Clara Berry.

Anyone who keeps up with the 22-year-old’s love life will know that this has been on the cards for a few weeks now. Fans first spotted that he’d been liking her Instagram uploads back in December 2019.

coup de foudre ☺️
coup de foudre ☺️

Today’s upload shows the couple sharing a cute kiss in public. KJ’s followers have a lot of mixed feelings about the shot, with plenty of people being devastated that he’s officially off the market.

“He’s officially gone ladies😔,” one person said, as another added: “Why are you cheating on me.” A third person left the more supportive message: “You and Clara are for real the cutest.”

KJ has previously been coy about his relationship history. He was rumoured to be dating actor Britt Robertson back in the Summer, although neither confirmed or denied the romance reports.

In an interview with Seventeen, he previously said that he was open to finding love when the stars align: “The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not —it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

Batterie faible, j’arrive
Batterie faible, j’arrive

He also told Cosmopolitan: “I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl. I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

It looks like he might have found the one.

