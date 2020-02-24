KJ Apa

Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram

Just like old times

Dylan Sprouse has proved that he’ll never stop trolling Cole Sprouse after uploading a hilarious snap to Instagram.

The actor took to the social-media platform to share an image of the Riverdale star flexing his muscles alongside KJ Apa. He captioned the shot with the sassy remark: “In awe at the size and power of these absolute units.”

In awe at the size and power of these absolute units

Friends and fans alike were loving the picture, with Kiernan Shipka writing: “holy smokes,” while others jwanted to know about the fate of Cole’s character, Jughead, in the upcoming fifth series of the CW show.

Reacting to the dramatic season finale that implies the death of the character, one person said: “so tell us - is jughead dead?” as another follower wrote: “Is there really not gonna be anymore jughead 😭”

As for Dylan, Barbara Palvin opened up about her relationship with him to British Vogue: “I was kind of scared. I was single for so long before we started dating," she shared. 

"I had this thought like, ‘Are we going to get paparazzi'ed all the time? Should I be worried? Do I have to dress nice from now on? Get ready every morning?’”

Describing their first kiss, she said: "It was 3 AM and I had to take control because you wouldn't kiss me! We'd been talking and texting for four months and I was like, 'Are you going to kiss me or what?'" 

Even though Dylan is totally loved-up with model girlfriend, he clearly still has plenty of time in the day to roast his twin.

