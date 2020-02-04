KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance

KJ Apa

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

KJ Apa and Clara Berry's relationship is clearly going from strength to strength after the couple have shared a series of cute uploads together.

The Riverdale actor first went public with the French model two weeks ago, when he shared a snap of them kissing online. Now, Clara has uploaded a video of them having the time of their lives driving around Los Angeles together.

@kjapa on @clara.berry's Instagram stories.
@kjapa on @clara.berry's Instagram stories.

At one point, Clara pans the camera to KJ and captions it: “I f**king love you.”

Fans have previously voiced their support for their relationship, with one person writing: “STOP BEING SO CUTE ITS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE,” as another branded them the “BEST COUPLE OUT THERE.”

Je t’aime crazy heaps 🥵🌹
Je t’aime crazy heaps 🥵🌹

The 22-year-old has always been coy about his past relationships, previously telling Seventeen: “The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not —it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

In a separate interview with Cosmopolitan, he pointed out that being so busy with his career can make it difficult for him to commit to someone properly.

coup de foudre ☺️
coup de foudre ☺️

“I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl. I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

Still, judging by his cute uploads with Clara, he’s finally found someone who's changed his mind.

