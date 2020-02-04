KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance

KJ Apa and Clara Berry's relationship is clearly going from strength to strength after the couple have shared a series of cute uploads together.

The Riverdale actor first went public with the French model two weeks ago, when he shared a snap of them kissing online. Now, Clara has uploaded a video of them having the time of their lives driving around Los Angeles together.

At one point, Clara pans the camera to KJ and captions it: “I f**king love you.”

Fans have previously voiced their support for their relationship, with one person writing: “STOP BEING SO CUTE ITS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE,” as another branded them the “BEST COUPLE OUT THERE.”

The 22-year-old has always been coy about his past relationships, previously telling Seventeen: “The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not —it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

In a separate interview with Cosmopolitan, he pointed out that being so busy with his career can make it difficult for him to commit to someone properly.

“I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl. I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

Still, judging by his cute uploads with Clara, he’s finally found someone who's changed his mind.