KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have been cast in a pandemic thriller called Songbird being produced by Michael Bay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set two years into the future after a coronavirus lockdown has been re-implemented following the spread of a more serious mutated virus.

The Riverdale actor is on board to play a delivery man with immunity to the virus. Sofia, who you might recognise from Disney’s Descendants, has been cast in the role of his girlfriend, a young artist who is locked within her home.

According to an announcement made by digital production studio Invisible Narratives, KJ’s character “must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch [Demi Moore] who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."

The movie started principal photography last week in Los Angeles and is one of the first films to go into production amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was briefly shut down by SAG-AFTRA in relation to safety concerns, but the closure has since been rescinded.

As of June 12th, film and TV productions have been allowed to continue in the city under strict guidelines. Cast and crew are required to undergo regular testing and are instructed to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also set to star in the movie. It’s unclear when the film will be released but we’re looking forward to more information.

