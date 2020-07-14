KJ Apa

KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird

The movie is set two years in the future amid another lockdown

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 10:42

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have been cast in a pandemic thriller called Songbird being produced by Michael Bay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set two years into the future after a coronavirus lockdown has been re-implemented following the spread of a more serious mutated virus. 

Getty

The Riverdale actor is on board to play a delivery man with immunity to the virus. Sofia, who you might recognise from Disney’s Descendants, has been cast in the role of his girlfriend, a young artist who is locked within her home.

According to an announcement made by digital production studio Invisible Narratives, KJ’s character “must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch [Demi Moore] who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."

Getty

The movie started principal photography last week in Los Angeles and is one of the first films to go into production amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was briefly shut down by SAG-AFTRA in relation to safety concerns, but the closure has since been rescinded.

As of June 12th, film and TV productions have been allowed to continue in the city under strict guidelines. Cast and crew are required to undergo regular testing and are instructed to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

Getty

Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also set to star in the movie. It’s unclear when the film will be released but we’re looking forward to more information.

Are you excited for Songbird?

Latest News

KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Florence Pugh Speaks Up About Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Zach Braff
Javicia Leslie Has Been Announced As TV’s First Black Batwoman
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
Get To Know JONES
Get To Know: JONES
Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Blackpool Illuminations
2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!

More From KJ Apa

KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Netflix Dropped The Trailer For KJ Apa’s New Rom-Com And Our Bodies Are Ready
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3

Trending Articles

Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?