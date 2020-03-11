KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale

KJ Apa has just shared some interesting details about the future of Riverdale and it sounds like fans are in for a few surprises.

The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he explained that the writers of the show have many options to consider for the fifth series of the programme.

“I know it’s been crazy, the story-lines have been pretty wicked. That’s the interesting about next season, we can go anywhere,” he said.

“The only kind of spoiler I can give people is that it’s not your typical graduate high school and then… It’s gonna surprise people I think.”

This comes weeks after fans speculated that a major timeline shift could be in the works. TV Line had posted a blind item claiming that a popular show was considering jumping five years ahead in time for the next series.

The item pointed out that this would have “enormous implications for a number of the show’s current storylines/characters ahead of next season."

It could potentially explain why actors Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, who play FP Jones and Hermione Lodge, have announced that they won’t be returning for the next series of the show.

If the rumours are true, the younger characters would be 23-years-old and there would be less need for their parents to remain in the plotlines. At this point, none of these theories have been confirmed or denied.

Still, we’re excited to see what the future holds for Riverdale.