KJ Apa

KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale

He's promised "surprises" in the future

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 10:20

KJ Apa has just shared some interesting details about the future of Riverdale and it sounds like fans are in for a few surprises. 

The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he explained that the writers of the show have many options to consider for the fifth series of the programme.

Getty

“I know it’s been crazy, the story-lines have been pretty wicked. That’s the interesting about next season, we can go anywhere,” he said.

“The only kind of spoiler I can give people is that it’s not your typical graduate high school and then… It’s gonna surprise people I think.”

This comes weeks after fans speculated that a major timeline shift could be in the works. TV Line had posted a blind item claiming that a popular show was considering jumping five years ahead in time for the next series.

Getty

The item pointed out that this would have “enormous implications for a number of the show’s current storylines/characters ahead of next season."

It could potentially explain why actors Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, who play FP Jones and Hermione Lodge, have announced that they won’t be returning for the next series of the show. 

Getty

If the rumours are true, the younger characters would be 23-years-old and there would be less need for their parents to remain in the plotlines. At this point, none of these theories have been confirmed or denied. 

Still, we’re excited to see what the future holds for Riverdale.

 

Latest News

KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Daughters Will Be Next To Have A Baby

More From KJ Apa

KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Netflix Dropped The Trailer For KJ Apa’s New Rom-Com And Our Bodies Are Ready
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Dylan Sprouse Roasted KJ Apa Over His Teeth And This Is What Happened Next
The Hate U Give
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg Talks The Hate U Give, The KJ Apa Makeout Scene You WON’T See In Cinemas & Her Riverdale Cameo | MTV Movies
Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal