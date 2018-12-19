KJ Apa

KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3

What else should fans be expecting?

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 10:07

KJ Apa has given Riverdale fans a few hints about what to expect from the next part of series three and it sounds like Archie Andrews has a lot of problems to work through.

During an interview with Teen Vogue, the actor opened up about the midseason finale that saw the redhead running from the law: “Archie’s kind of isolated a little bit from the other cast when he comes back, so he’s definitely on his own mission,” he said.

CW

As for the point when he’ll return home: “Being in prison kind of took a toll on him. I think that he definitely wants to be back in Riverdale, but he knows that him being there can put a lot of people in danger.”

The next obvious question surrounded his newly dark locks and whether Archie will return to red when the second part of the series airs on January 16th.

“The dark hair is a good look. I was stoked to have dark hair back, but only for a couple weeks. It’s Archie Andrews. We can’t have a brunette Archie Andrews! The fans would be really upset.”

CW

For anyone who needs more KJ Apa in their lives, the 21-year-old teased an upcoming project that is set to push him out of his “comfort” zone when filming begins in April.  

“It’s great because it’s the first kind of project that I’m going to be a part of that’s so different from Archie and the other characters I’ve played,” he hinted.

We can't wait. 

 

