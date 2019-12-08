KJ Apa

KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming

The gang are staying together

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 10:45


KJ Apa has revealed that he and the leading cast of Riverdale have signed on for three more years of filming.

The good news was revealed in an interview KJ recently gave to LA Times. During the conversation, the 22-year-old explained that he enjoys having a base on the CW show but remains excited to branch out into more challenging roles.

Getty

“All of us want to shoot movies,” he said. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into. 

He praised the Riverdale producers for giving him plenty of leeway to pursue his dreams: “It’s awesome that we can do that too, because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily. 

don’t take pics like this on my phone and expect me not to post @camimendes @colesprouse i will take advantage of my friends for followers

“I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

The show has currently suspended filming on its fourth series after a member of the production team came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Getty

A statement was released to Entertainment Weekly confirming that the break in filming is a cautionary measure and that the health and safety of their cast and crew will always come first.

Once the team get the go-ahead to resume filming, it sounds like they’ll all have plenty of material to get to grips with.

 

Latest News

KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
TV Habits: How Do You Compare?
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was

More From KJ Apa

KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Netflix Dropped The Trailer For KJ Apa’s New Rom-Com And Our Bodies Are Ready
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Dylan Sprouse Roasted KJ Apa Over His Teeth And This Is What Happened Next
The Hate U Give
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg Talks The Hate U Give, The KJ Apa Makeout Scene You WON’T See In Cinemas & Her Riverdale Cameo | MTV Movies

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine