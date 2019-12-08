KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming



KJ Apa has revealed that he and the leading cast of Riverdale have signed on for three more years of filming.

The good news was revealed in an interview KJ recently gave to LA Times. During the conversation, the 22-year-old explained that he enjoys having a base on the CW show but remains excited to branch out into more challenging roles.

Getty

“All of us want to shoot movies,” he said. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into.

He praised the Riverdale producers for giving him plenty of leeway to pursue his dreams: “It’s awesome that we can do that too, because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily.

“I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

The show has currently suspended filming on its fourth series after a member of the production team came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Getty

A statement was released to Entertainment Weekly confirming that the break in filming is a cautionary measure and that the health and safety of their cast and crew will always come first.

Once the team get the go-ahead to resume filming, it sounds like they’ll all have plenty of material to get to grips with.