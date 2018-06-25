KJ Apa

KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In

We love a good meme but not at the expense of human angel Cole Sprouse.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 08:29

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse’s friendship, sorry, BEST friendship, is of course no joke, but that doesn’t mean they’re not immune to the occasional light hearted roasting every now and then.

It all kicked off over the weekend when KJ shared quite the lol meme on Insta, which showed pics of both him and Cole when they were 17. And let’s just say the difference is, well, KJ’s stacked and Cole looks approx 12.

But as if the side by side comparisons weren’t enough to drive the point home, KJ’s caption was no doubt the final nail for Cole, as he wrote: “Man... I would have absolutely crushed you at age 17. Crushed. @colesprouse.”

Oooh burn, and in true Archie Andrews style. Only Cole wasn’t going to just take this comment on the chin, as he hit back with his very own swipe.

“You wouldn’t even have survived the weigh of my wallet bitch,” he wrote. Okay yes Cole deserves an award for that comeback.

While the rest of the Riverdale cast also wanted in on the action (oh and Lorde), with Madelaine Petsch writing: “Bahahaha still would,” and Casey Cott adding: “I would have watched the fight from the sidelines wishing for peace amongst the school.”

But it was Lili Reinhart’s addition which had us howling, as she commented: “I would’ve pummelled both of you pussies.”

Okay, yes, we are living for this unexpected Riverdale drama. Fingers cross they’ve all kissed and made up by the time filming gets underway for season 3, because we need that Insta content and we need it now.

