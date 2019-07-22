KJ Apa

KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party

Relationship rumours are flying

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 10:06

It looks like KJ Apa might be officially off the market after it’s being reported that he was seen packing on the PDA with potential new girlfriend Britt Robertson over the weekend.

The Riverdale actor attended Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego where PEOPLE report that he and Britt were getting very cosy. The source claims that the couple were "kissing" and "holding hands" throughout the night.

Getty

KJ and Britt previously starred in the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose together and are both scheduled to appear in an upcoming movie called I Still Believe, which centres around the real-life tale of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

As for their previous relationships, Britt was most recently connected to actor Graham Rogers after her long-term relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien came to an end in late 2018.

Getty

In the past, KJ told Cosmopolitan that he isn’t in any rush to settle down and said that his main priority is his career: “I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl. I’m pretty busy. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

Back in 2018, he pointed out that finding love isn’t something people can just pencil into their schedule: “The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

Neither KJ or Britt have made any public comments about their connection, but it definitely sounds like sparks are flying. Do you ship it?

 

 

