KJ Apa

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Explains Why Archie Is So Bad At Music

The actor thinks it's all down to the fact that he's just so much better in real life...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 10:43

KJ Apa and his Riverdale character Archie Andrews may seem like they have a lot in common, what with the whole working out obsession and natural gift for music, but KJ is now ready to distance himself from him.

Chatting to The Last recently, KJ explained that he’s actually much better than Archie when it comes to his guitar playing skills. You know, in a totally not big headed way.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

"I don’t know how to say it, but we’re not at the same level, you know what I mean?" he said. "Somehow I have to say that in not a cocky way, but he’s a beginner. Also, the songs that he writes, I don’t think I would listen to them. I do not have the same taste in music as him."

Hey, quit being mean about Archie's questionable music taste. But wait, there’s more! He went on to add: "I listen to a bit of everything, but mostly classic rock and punk rock. I’m into harder stuff than Archie is."

Though he’s not afraid of addressing the often awkward moment when Archie has to sing for his pals. "Singing is really uncomfortable for me," he said. "It was definitely dipping out of my comfort zone." Tell us about it, KJ. 

Be sure to check back here every Thursday for a full recap of the latest ep of Riverdale!

