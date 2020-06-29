Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard

KJ Apa has grown a beard during lockdown and fans can’t believe how different he looks.

The Riverdale actor published an image of his transformation on Instagram in honour of Pride. Fans have pointed out that his rugged new look is a massive departure from Archie Andrews’s cleanshaven appearance.

“What happened to the Archie Andrews look,” one person responded, as another said: “KJ, why do you look like that can u shave please this is not my barchie king.”

Even though some people prefer him without the beard, others were loving his facial hair, with one person describing it as “glorious.”

This comes after KJ responded to claims he was “silent” over the Black Lives Matter movement. On June 15th, he tweeted: “I don't need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me.

“I support Black lives—but I don't feel it's necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests."

In the last two weeks, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse were all accused of sexual assault by anonymous accounts on social-media. KJ hasn’t made a public comment about the accusations, but Cole has spoken up on behalf of the group.

On June 22nd, he described the claims as being “false accusations” in a lengthy Twitter thread and said the accuser’s account had been “created specifically to create false stories about me and my castmates”