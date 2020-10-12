Kourtney Kardashian

Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors

They were approached by a group of activists in New York

Monday, October 12, 2020 - 10:18

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian were confronted by a group of animal rights activists over the weekend.

The duo were heading into a building in New York City when they came across the group. In a YouTube video published on Hollywood Pipeline, one protestor brands Kourtney a “despicable animal abuser” while holding a sign reading: “Say No To Fur.”

Getty

Both Kourtney and Addison made their way into the building without making any comments to the cameras.

The Kardashians have been accused of wearing real fur in the past, with Kim revealing in 2018 that she’s turned to faux products instead. Earlier this year, Khloe denied wearing real fur on Halloween and urged people to stop spreading “vile hate” online.

take 5 @kourtneykardashian

As for Kourtney’s friendship with Addison, the pair have been pictured hanging out all weekend. On Saturday, they were snapped wearing matching blazers as dresses while walking around the city. 

In a previous interview on the Tom Ward Show, Addison said she became friendly with Kourtney after collabing with her son, Mason Disick, on a TikTok video.

addison rae (@addisonre) on TikTok

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Some people have criticised the age gap in their friendship, with one person commenting: “She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19-year-olds in swimming pools.”

At the time, Kourtney clapped back: “Do you suggest a better place,” adding, “I’m looking for ideas…” 

 

