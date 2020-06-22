Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are rumoured to be giving their relationship another chance and it looks like Kourtney Kardashian might've shared her reaction online.

Scott and Sofia reportedly separated in May after a three-year romance. Since then, some fans have been rooting for him and Kourtney to reunite. They share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Despite calling it quits several weeks ago, Scott and Sofia were pictured hanging out together on July 4th. On Sunday, she shared an image of herself watching a Netflix show from what appears to be the inside of Scott’s house.

Instagram/SofiaRichie

A day later, Kourtney shared an article about cheating on her lifestyle blog Poosh. The headline stated: 'Why Do We Make Excuses for Bad Behavior in a Relationship?' with Kourt adding the mysterious caption: “hmmmmm.”

Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Scott and Kourtney have been spending a lot of time together lately, but there’s no indication their relationship is anything other than platonic. They celebrated his 37th birthday in Utah back in May and were spotted dining at Nobu the following month.

There’s no still no word on whether Scott and Sofia are officially back on. An insider recently told Us Weekly: “There's always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him.”

Getty

The source added: “But her friends and family aren't sure if he is also good for her.”

Do you think Kourt was throwing shade at Scott?