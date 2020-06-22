Kourtney Kardashian

Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?

The plot thickens

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 09:47

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are rumoured to be giving their relationship another chance and it looks like Kourtney Kardashian might've shared her reaction online.

Scott and Sofia reportedly separated in May after a three-year romance. Since then, some fans have been rooting for him and Kourtney to reunite. They share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones.

Despite calling it quits several weeks ago, Scott and Sofia were pictured hanging out together on July 4th. On Sunday, she shared an image of herself watching a Netflix show from what appears to be the inside of Scott’s house.

Instagram/SofiaRichie

A day later, Kourtney shared an article about cheating on her lifestyle blog Poosh. The headline stated: 'Why Do We Make Excuses for Bad Behavior in a Relationship?' with Kourt adding the mysterious caption: “hmmmmm.”

Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Scott and Kourtney have been spending a lot of time together lately, but there’s no indication their relationship is anything other than platonic. They celebrated his 37th birthday in Utah back in May and were spotted dining at Nobu the following month.

There’s no still no word on whether Scott and Sofia are officially back on. An insider recently told Us Weekly: “There's always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him.”

Getty

The source added: “But her friends and family aren't sure if he is also good for her.”

Do you think Kourt was throwing shade at Scott?

Latest News

KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Florence Pugh Speaks Up About Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Zach Braff
Javicia Leslie Has Been Announced As TV’s First Black Batwoman
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
Get To Know JONES
Get To Know: JONES
Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Blackpool Illuminations
2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!

More From Kourtney Kardashian

Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played A Role In Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Split
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Sofia Richie Has Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason

Trending Articles

Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Have Been Cast In Pandemic Thriller Songbird
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?