Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway

Name a more iconic friendship

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 10:03

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have proved they’re the ultimate BFFs by wearing matching bikinis in Palm Springs.

The duo both shared snaps of their luxurious getaway on social media, with Kourt uploading an image of them relaxing by a pool with the caption: “Picture me I picture you.” As for Addison, she branded their trip a “living dream” on Instagram.

🧜🏼‍♀️
View this post on Instagram

🧜🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney and Addison wore matching two-pieces in their uploads, with Kourtney’s being a blue Oséree Lurex bikini retailing at $209, while Addison opted for a purple string ensemble from the same brand that retails at $212.

living dream
View this post on Instagram

living dream

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

Another upload showed the pair hanging out poolside with Public.com staffer Phil Riportell, who later filmed a TikTok of Addison recreating the ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ scene from Mamma Mia.  

addison rae (@addisonre) on TikTok

Addison recently spoke up about her unexpected friendship with Kourtney, telling E! News she’s glad to have crossed paths with such a “genuine” person.

“I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me."

picture me I picture you
View this post on Instagram

picture me I picture you

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

“They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family," she said. "So it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show.”

Wishing we were in Palm Springs rn.

Latest News

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo

More From Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Scott Disick Amid Sofia Richie Reunion Rumours?
Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played A Role In Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Split
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Sofia Richie Has Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner

Trending Articles

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal