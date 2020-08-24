Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have proved they’re the ultimate BFFs by wearing matching bikinis in Palm Springs.

The duo both shared snaps of their luxurious getaway on social media, with Kourt uploading an image of them relaxing by a pool with the caption: “Picture me I picture you.” As for Addison, she branded their trip a “living dream” on Instagram.

Kourtney and Addison wore matching two-pieces in their uploads, with Kourtney’s being a blue Oséree Lurex bikini retailing at $209, while Addison opted for a purple string ensemble from the same brand that retails at $212.

Another upload showed the pair hanging out poolside with Public.com staffer Phil Riportell, who later filmed a TikTok of Addison recreating the ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ scene from Mamma Mia.

Addison recently spoke up about her unexpected friendship with Kourtney, telling E! News she’s glad to have crossed paths with such a “genuine” person.

“I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me."

“They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family," she said. "So it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show.”

Wishing we were in Palm Springs rn.