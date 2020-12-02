Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Post About An Unnamed "Ex" Directed At Scott Disick?

Some fans think Kourtney Kardashian might be referring to her relationship with Scott Disick after she posted a quote on Instagram Stories about an “ex” coming back into her life.

The upload was shared to her Poosh account with three flushed-face emojis. It read: “Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux.”

Getty

Kourtney and Scott have been in each other’s lives since 2006. They had three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, before announcing their split in 2015.

In November, an insider told Us Weekly that the former couple were growing close again following Scott’s split with Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently. [They're] spending more time together and being more kind with each other."

“Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The insider added that the pair’s friends “think they could get back together”, while a second source told the publication that Kourtney would be “very private” about a possible reconciliation.

Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Despite these sources, Scott is currently said to be dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Scott and Amelia were first spotted together on Halloween and have recently been pictured looking cosy on a beach in Malibu.

Do you think Kourtney’s message was aimed at Scott?