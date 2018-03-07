Kourtney Kardashian

Is Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On The Rocks?

Some mysterious Instagram activity would suggest maybe.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 09:59

 

Fans are concerned that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are going through a tough time at the moment after spotting some pretty strange activity on their Instagram accounts.

According to Cosmopolitan, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly shut down her entire profile just days after the couple mysteriously unfollowed each other on the app. Eek. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

Everyone who's ever gone through a rough patch with their partner knows this isn't a hugely encouraging sign, but it would seem that the pair soon resolved whatever drama they might have been going through. 

Kourtney's account was back up before most people had even spotted it had vanished, and a source has since told People that "everything is fine" between the couple. Phew. 

Younes - who had posted a cryptic message about "looking at the world" rather than his phone - has also logged back into his account and returned the follow button on Kourtney's profile. 

Instagram/YounesBendjima

In December, an insider revealed that their relationship is going from strength to strength and that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are fully on board with Younes being an unofficial member of the family.

Getty

"Kourtney's family really likes him," the source said. "He's the opposite of Scott [Disick]. He doesn't party, isn't flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It's obvious that he really cares about her."

Fingers-crossed this Instagram debacle was just a minor blip. 

 

