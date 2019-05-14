John Mayer Clears Up Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumours For The First Time

John Mayer has set the record straight on speculation that he and Kourtney Kardashian were secretly dating earlier this year.

The singer dropped in on Sirius XM’s show Radio Andy to confirm that nothing was ever going on between him and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and that he suspects the rumours came from the Kardashian-Jenner clan themselves.

At the time, an insider told E! News that John had been heard saying: “It was sweet serendipity running into you” to the mum-of-three at a Hollywood bash. He’s since claimed that the line is way too “corny” to have ever left his mouth.

“I would never say that! But if you're getting paid to write the story and you listen to every John Mayer song and say, 'What's the next thing he might say based on all the lyrics?' it might be 'It was sweet serendipity running into you.'”

"Look, I actually like the Kardashians," he said. "If you break it down to your interactions with them, they're very nice people. So any objection to them is more philosophical, and I really don't have a philosophical objection to people that I don't get on with every day."

John went on to add that the rumours were “diabolical and genius,” before saying that their only interaction involved him telling Kourtney to avoid a conversation with someone who wanted her to appear in their music video.

Sigh. Let’s all pour one out for the ship that never sailed.