Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank

Her practical joke on Kourtney isn't going down well online

Monday, May 11, 2020 - 09:57

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for covering Kourtney’s house in toilet paper when people are still struggling to purchase the item due to panic-buying.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has faced the fury of social-media after Kourt shared an image of her TP’d mansion online and said it was the most "excitement" she's had in months.

Getty

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan have come under fire for their reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim recently let slip that Kylie had been breaking quarantine to do her make-up, while Kendall was pictured heading out on a road-trip with an NBA player.

As for Khloe, people are making their feelings about her prank clear: “Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper...”

Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Another person said: “The fact that kourtney kardashian thought I’d be a smart idea to post that her house got tped by her sister. LOL like people are waiting in line for hours for toilet paper.”

A third comment reads: “Every single Kardashian is srsly “tone deaf”. Kourtney just posted video of her yard covered in toilet paper....at a time when people are desperate for tp during the pandemic... It’s wild how vastly different their reality is from the majority.”

Khloe and Kourtney haven’t responded to the internet backlash yet, but hopefully they’ll think twice before posting something like this again.

