Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

The couple are said to be co-parenting once again.

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 14:41

After what feels like forever, it would seem that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are finally on speaking terms again and honestly we’re just way too invested in this relationship.

According to TMZ, the former couple are now co-parenting and have even discussed ‘what will work in their kids’ best interest’, because at the end of the day that’s all that really matters.

This comes after Scott was reportedly banned from seeing his three offspring back in May after being spotted with a number of different women in a short space of time.

But insiders have now told the gossip site that things have changed, after the parents of Mason, Peneleope and Reign got things out in the open.

'Kourtney's laid out the rules loud and clear to Scott. If things are gonna work, there's no more hard partying and he's gotta respect her dating someone else,’ they said.

Adding: ‘So far, Scott's obliged and things have gone swimmingly.’

Now all we need is for the these two to get back together and then all is right in the Kardashian world.

