Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad

If there's one thing that you can count on when it comes to the Kardashians it's that they're gonna bring the dramz, which is exactly what they're serving us in the teaser trailer for Sunday's episode.

This time around Kourtney Kardashian is calling out Kris Jenner for having an affair while she was still married to her dad, Robert Kardashian.

The awkward AF moment happens while Khloe Kardashian is attempting to mediate an argument between her mum and sis, but things start to spiral downwards when Kris suggests that Kourtney has her own 'Todd'.

For those of you who don't know, Kris began an affair with Todd Waterman in the late 80s while still married to Kourt's dad, and it ultimately resulted in the break down of their marriage in 1991.

In the clip, Khloe tells Kourtney: "You don't give mum the benefit of the doubt ever, from your childhood, and it's really unfair... you only remember with Todd or this or that."

"I don't sit there and dwell about Todd," Kourtney hits back.

Sh*t then hits the fan when Kris jumps in and suggests that Kourtney's relationship with then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima is similar to her relationship with Todd: "I don't [have my own Todd.] I'm actually not married, and I'm not having an affair. You can't compare one to the other. That's absolutely not true."

Eek! In Kourt's defence, it is a pretty different scenario.

