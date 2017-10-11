Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Scott Disick For Being ‘With A Different Hooker Every Day’

But who exactly is the KUWTK star referring to...?

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 10:22

We’ve finally reached the point in time in Keeping Up With The Kardashians world where Kourtney is hearing of Scott Disick’s antics with the likes of Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie, and she is not impressed.

Chatting to momager Kris Jenner about the situation in an upcoming up of KUWTK, Kourt expresses her disdain at him being allowed to pop off to Cannes with various female pals whenever he wants.

"I can't even live my life," she tells Kris. "He needs to get a life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try and make me look like the bad guy in this situation, when clearly I'm not."

To which Kris tries and insinuates that perhaps Kourtney enjoys the grovelling?

"You always want what you can't have ... when somebody's right there giving you their heart on a platter,” she said.

Kourtney later insists that it’s Scott who wants what he can’t have, adding that he "grovels and feels bad for himself. If that was his truth, why can't he get it together? I have to handle it when he's out photographed with a different hooker every day."

Ouch. Though it’s important to note that this was filmed some time before Scott and Sofia were an official couple, not that that changes what he did.

Okay fine, we’ll give up all and every hope we had of them ever getting back together. Like, ever.

