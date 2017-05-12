Kourtney Kardashian Gets Slammed By Her Own Sister For Having 'No Game' When It Comes To Men

It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has been looking totally on point lately, from her killer abs to her enviable wadrobe, but according to her sis Khloe she just doesn't have the chat to match.

The 32-year-old totally slated her older sister for having 'no game' when it comes to men in scenes from an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

issa JPG ting issa JPG ting A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

In a conversation with a few of her gal pals while Kourt was out the room, Khloe said: "she has no game at all and it's amazing" - C'mon Khlo if you're gonna slag off your sister at least do it to her face!

"You would think she would be so good as she's so dope but Kourtney is the biggest p*ssy." said the reality star, talk about a backhanded compliment.

reunited reunited A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 12, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

We're not sure how convinced we are by Kourts lack of chat tbh, especially since she's supposedly dating a ridiculously fit model called Younes Bendjima.

If she can't even flirt what hope is there for the rest of us?!