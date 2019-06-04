Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

We didn't think she was ACTUALLY serious, though?!

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 - 10:50

Kourtney Kardashian's comments about leaving the public eye might be more serious than we first thought.

The eldest sibling of the über-famous Kardashian clan, Kourtney has infamously had a love-hate relationship with being famous since they began filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007.

Instagram @kourtneykardash

Despite recently launching her own lifestyle brand, Kourtney admitted to PAPER that she is ready to leave the show to focus on her business and her family.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," she told the magazine. "No one will ever see me again."

Instagram @kourtneykardash

Fans were shocked by her statements, however Ryan Seacrest - who has executive produced the show since '07 - seems to have completely missed the memo.

When asked about Kourtney's comments, Seacrest seemed totally blindsided by the news and answered in denial about Kourtney being done with it all.

Instagram @kourtneykardash

"Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," he said. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two."

He then added that he has "no idea" how the family have done the show for so long, saying: "I love you Kourtney. Love her."

So, is it really time for Kourtney to bow out of the show that made her family household names?

Now that she's found her purpose with Poosh, we wouldn't be surprised if she disappeared without any notice. At least we'll have the re-runs to binge for the rest of eternity...

