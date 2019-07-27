Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure

"You are the most gorgeous Kardashian."

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 10:20

Kourtney Kardashian has dropped a fully naked snap of herself chilling by a pool and fans are flooding the image with compliments about her toned figure.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped the upload to promote her Poosh lifestyle brand, captioning the image: “We’re giving you all our Poosh tips for simplifying body care. Link in bio for healthier, smoother skin.”

As much as we’d all love smooth skin, most fans in the comment section were focused on her general physique: “You are the most gorgeous Kardashian,” the top-rated comment read, as another said: “I was going to eat some bread and then I saw this.... THANKS! #motivated.”

A third fan praised her clean-living brand for being accessible and simple: “I love that Poosh’s content is actually useful and un-complicated,” as a fourth said: “I think you’re truly the most interesting to look at. Natural looking beauty.”

This comes as Kourtney took to her blog to open up about having days off from her diet: “I prefer to think of them as treat-yourself days. These days are important because sticking with the plan 100 per cent of the time can feel limiting and on certain occasions, impossible.

🍝🍝🍝
🍝🍝🍝

She added: "I make sure to plan my treat days for special celebrations, like Penelope’s birthday party or the 4th of July. That way I can feel free to indulge without feeling guilty."

"I was telling [my chef] that I’m on keto so she made keto-friendly cauliflower pizza crust and cheesecake - both were delicious. They aren’t dairy-free, but sometimes you have to pick your battles."

What a woman.

Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure
