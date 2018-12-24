Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played A Role In Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Split

Their three-year relationship has come to an end

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 09:38

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially called it quits, with multiple outlets confirming that their three-year relationship is over.

Break-up rumours had been swirling about the couple for a few weeks, with Scott recently making headlines after seeking treatment for “emotional issues” and “past traumas" at a Colorado facility.

According to E! News, the pair have decided to call time on their romance, with the site implying that Sofia was the one to initiate the split. 

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," their report began.

“She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

A seperate insider told Page Six that Kourtney Kardashian played a role in their break-up.

According to them, Sofia and Kourtney have found it difficult to get along in the past, despite the gang putting on a good face for the cameras.

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for [Sofia], and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long,” they said.

Scott is currently celebrating his 37th birthday in Utah with Kourtney and their three children. An insider told E! that he’s “focused on healing” and is doing okay. 

