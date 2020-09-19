Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae

An Instagram user branded their connection "weird"

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 10:14

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down criticism about her friendship with Addison Rae after posting an image of them in a swimming pool.

Someone on Instagram branded their connection “weird” as another questioned what Kourtney could have in common with a teenage TikTok star: "She’s 41 and she's hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools."

Two more days of summer.
Two more days of summer.

Kourtney came through with a powerful response, writing: "Do you suggest a better place? I'm looking for ideas..." 

Most people don’t have a problem with age gap friendships, pointing out that we can all find common ground with each other.

One supportive fan responded: "Why do so many people say this friendship is confusing? They are both famous influencers in very similar careers and have similar lifestyles. Who cares if there is an age gap??"

Addison recently spoke up about the possibility of appearing on the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an interview with ET Online, she replied: “I don't know. Who knows what the future kind of holds. I’m kind of just living life day by day and going through everything with a happy heart and humble mindset. It's all been really exciting.”

In August, Addison praised the Kardashian-Jenner family for being so generous and welcoming, telling E! Online that the whole gang are “loving people” who “genuinely care about each other.”

Here’s hoping Addison and Kourtney’s friendship will continue to thrive.

