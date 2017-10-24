Kourtney Kardashian Sets The Record Straight On Reports She's Pregnant With Fourth Child

Even though the Kardashian-Jenner family don't exactly have a shortage of babies entering their midst in 2018, a bunch of fans recently became convinced that Kourtney might also be expecting a child.

The rumours kicked off after Kourtney made a quip about "being pregnant" in front of a journalist at Grazia, who clarified in her article that Kourtney made it pretty clear she was, infact, "joking" about the situation.

That didn't stop fans from wondering whether there might be some truth in Kourtney's comment, and after a bit of a media storm eruped over the issue, the 38-year-old decided to shut down the speculation.

Taking to her Twitter page to reveal that she *isn't* having her fourth child, Kourtney announced: "I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context.

She continued: "The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was...”I’ve heard that I am pregnant."

This follows a pretty cryptic message Kourtney's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, posted on his Instagram profile saying: "Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself."

Hmm.

Had Kourtney been pregnant, she would have joined sister Kylie Jenner - who is expecting her first child with Travis Scott - and Kim Kardashian, who is having her fourth child with Kanye West with the help of a surrogate.

Glad this one is all cleared up once and for all.