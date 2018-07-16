Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Left A Cruel Comment Beneath This Booty Based Picture

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are calling out his double-standards

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 16:13

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend isn’t in anyone’s good books this afternoon after fans spotted that he left a brutal comment beneath one of her recent Instagram uploads.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a shot of herself in a bikini with the caption: “Don’t be shady, be a lady,” which prompted model Younes Bendjima to completely ignore the message and throw a literal heap of shade in his girlfriend’s direction.

don’t be shady, be a lady☀️

don’t be shady, be a lady☀️

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

In a now-deleted message, he reportedly responded: “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” and fans are obviously not here for the fact that he's trying to shame Kourtney into covering up her body. 

While the comment has now vanished, an insider told People that the 25-year-old has “never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media.

"He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job but wants her to post more covered up pictures. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past."

Getty

Ironically, most of the throwback shots were taken on their trip to Europe, with an insider recently saying of their break: “They had the best time! It was hard for Younes when Kourtney left and returned to L.A. with the kids.”

Hopefully Kourtney has set him straight on this one because the double standards in that shady AF comment have no place in 2018.

