Kourtney Kardashian

The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner

It's going OFF.

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 09:47

Kourtney Kardashian has officially gone in on “entitled” little sister Kylie Jenner.

In the teaser for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old can be heard speaking with Kris Jenner on the phone about how her billionaire sister has been behaving badly lately.

Getty

Arguing that the success of her Kylie Cosmetics line has gone to her head, Kourt begins: “She has this like, entitlement — no one says anything because she's Kylie Billionaire Jenner.”

The phone call happens just as Kris is having her own problem with the 21-year-old regarding their shared office space: "Kylie’s been so territorial. I’m not sure what’s going on," the matriarch said.

“In front of everybody at the office she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard.’

Kris & Kylie Jenner Feud Over The Kylie Cosmetics Office Space | KUWTK | E!

Arguing that this was an overreaction: “I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

As for Kylie, she can be heard telling her own side of the story to Khloe, saying that she’s spent too much time and money making her office “perfect” to let her mum make a load of random changes. 

Getty

As always, Koko had the best and most iconic advice out of the family, telling her sister: “Listen, bitch. There’s no f—ing friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire.”

Words of wisdom. 

