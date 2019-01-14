K-Pop

Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT

We're already stanning.

Claire Rowden
Monday, January 14, 2019 - 11:00

Following up from the HUGE success of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, comes a brand new group that is already predicted to do huge things: meet TXT.

Big Hit Entertainment

The South Korean record label ‘Big Hit Entertainment’ has announced little so far on the blossoming ensemble, but what we do know is that there are two confirmed members and the third is to be announced within the next 28 hours.

Meet the two members we know so far, Yeonjun and Soobin:

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) 'Introduction Film - What do you do?' - 연준 (YEONJUN)

Yeonjun was the first member to be announced, and in his introduction video, we get to see him playing around in an arcade, looking extremely cute and mischievous whilst munching on some noodles and donning a cool and casual Champion hoodie. Conclusion: he already looks like a superstar. The 19-year-old is the oldest member of the collective, plus he’s an outstanding dancer. We can’t wait to see him in action...

Next up, Soobin:

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) 'Introduction Film - What do you do?' - 수빈 (SOOBIN)

Soobin is the second member of TXT to be announced. In his video we are introduced to him running around the hallways of a school, sleeping on desks, and laying on the grass listening to music whilst dressed up as a high schooler and smiling cheekily at the camera. We can instantly tell he’s a face we’re going to fall in love with. More is yet to be revealed about this member...

Big Hit has revealed so far that: ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boyband where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy.

Just as how their name suggests, the different members have all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.’

The band’s Instagram has now amassed over 800k followers since Big Hit Entertainment announced cryptically the news of a new group on Wednesday last week, linking to a site with a message that read: ‘You And I, Different But Together + / We Explore One Dream’

We can’t wait to find out the next member of the new collective and are certain they’re going to go on to do great things.

