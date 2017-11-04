Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

The momanger still won’t spill on those pregnancy rumours, not even to Ellen

Saturday, November 4, 2017 - 16:23

The Kardashian/Jenners are so good at keeping secrets, and it’s driving is crazy tbh.

When Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian stopped by to visit Ellen DeGeneres during her Halloween special, the chat show host joked that they were the pregnant sisters. So no confirmation then about Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Flash forward to Kris Jenner’s visit to the show and she also couldn’t be fooled into telling us all what we are basically dying to know. 

“You're the best daughter, because you're so easy to get along with. You do make up a lot of stories, though,” Kris joked Ellen. “You've got to work on that. You know, the little fibs every once in a while?”

“You mean mentioning they were pregnant?" Ellen asked innocently. 

“They're not,” said Ellen referring to Kendall and Kourtney. “But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them,” insisted Ellen. 

“Oh, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” finished Kris.

So that shut down that whole convo then. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

